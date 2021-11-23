Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TGNA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

