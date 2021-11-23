Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 77,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

