Zacks: Analysts Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,494 shares in the company, valued at $40,228,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,751 shares of company stock worth $23,341,405. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.