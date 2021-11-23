Zacks: Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $109.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.56 million and the highest is $114.02 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $400.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 409,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,127. The company has a market cap of $911.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.