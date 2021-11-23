Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $225.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $224.10 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $916.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

