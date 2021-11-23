Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

