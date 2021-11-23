Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

