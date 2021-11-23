Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.00 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,181. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.