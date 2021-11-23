Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.00 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,181. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

