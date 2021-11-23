Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

