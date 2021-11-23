Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.68 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. 53,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

