Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kaman by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Kaman by 1,337.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
KAMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.32. 576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 357.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
