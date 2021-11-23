Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kaman by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Kaman by 1,337.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

KAMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.32. 576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 357.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

