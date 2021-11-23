Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 855,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,012. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,224 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.