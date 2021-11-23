Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce $5.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.45 and a 200-day moving average of $360.41. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

