Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce sales of $12.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,079. Merus has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $985.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in Merus by 34.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

