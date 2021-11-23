Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $35.07. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,511. The company has a market cap of $653.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,292 over the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

