Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.10 Million

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $66.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $59.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $274.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.68 million to $274.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $291.25 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $296.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $650.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

