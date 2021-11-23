Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.96. 606,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,477. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

