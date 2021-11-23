Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $13.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of BERY opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

