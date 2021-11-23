Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $33.37 on Friday, reaching $1,688.05. 21,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,828.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,695.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

