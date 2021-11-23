Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,616. The company has a market cap of $309.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Compugen has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

