Zacks: Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 208.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

