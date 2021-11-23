Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.