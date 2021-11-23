Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.67. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. 19,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,754. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

