Zacks Investment Research Downgrades One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Hold

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease.

OLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE:OLP opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $717.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

