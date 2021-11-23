Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

