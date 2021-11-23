Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPHA. Citigroup raised their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of IPHA opened at $4.81 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $109,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

