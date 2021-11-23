Zacks Investment Research Lowers TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

TFFP has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $183.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

