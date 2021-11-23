Zealium Market Cap Hits $29,165.42 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Zealium has a total market cap of $29,165.42 and $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011858 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.85 or 0.00844332 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

