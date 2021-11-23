Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.57.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after buying an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

