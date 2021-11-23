Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $90.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,800 shares of company stock worth $12,610,911 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,000. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

