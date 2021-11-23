Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Zhihu stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,405. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Zhihu alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.