Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 20,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.