ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 124,654 shares of company stock valued at $234,073. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZIOP stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $298.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.78.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

