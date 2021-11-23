Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Acquires 250,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,257,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,678,516. The firm has a market cap of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.47. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Get Zomedica alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zomedica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zomedica by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zomedica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,113,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 788,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,147,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.