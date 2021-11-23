Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $233,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.20 and a 1-year high of $486.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

