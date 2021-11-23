Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.051-1.053 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM traded down $9.02 on Monday, hitting $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,618. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $238.20 and a one year high of $486.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.