Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.56.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $238.20 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

