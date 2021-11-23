ZumCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $690,407.73 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

