Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $356.20 and last traded at $356.20. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.65.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.08.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.