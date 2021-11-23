Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $9.21. Zymergen shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 12,489 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.