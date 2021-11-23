Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.09

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 5381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

