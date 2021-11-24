$0.03 EPS Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baozun.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,621. Baozun has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Baozun by 3,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 197,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

