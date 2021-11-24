$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.26. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Visteon by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

