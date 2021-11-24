$0.15 EPS Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. U.S. Xpress Enterprises also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on USX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,118. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $433.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

