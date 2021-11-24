-$0.29 EPS Expected for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 2,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

