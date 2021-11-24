$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,217. The company has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Interface has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

