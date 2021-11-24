$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

