$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 54.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 533,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

