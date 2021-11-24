-$0.48 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.56). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Shares of HP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,459. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.