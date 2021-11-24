$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

